Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Praises PM’s Independence Day Address, Highlights Vision for Global Greatness

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Culture and Tourism Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the Independence Day address of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paints a vibrant picture of our promising future while infusing the nation with an unshakeable conviction that it can achieve global greatness.

In his post on the X platform, Shri Shekhawat said “Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s 11th Independence Day address to Bharat paints a vibrant picture of our promising future while infusing the nation with an unshakeable conviction that it can achieve global greatness. Bharat has changed over the last decade to be a New Bharat that dares, cares and drives change for global good. A new Bharat that seeks global glory driven by inclusive growth. A new Bharat that has shed its colonial cloak and wears its heritage and traditional values with pride urging the world to follow its path. A new Bharat whose citizens driven administration will write a new chapter of good governance and democratic leadership.”

