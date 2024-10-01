Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Emphasizes Cleanliness for Sustainable Tourism

At the conclusion of a fortnight of celebration of Swachhta Hi Seva, a Mega Event focusing on cleanliness drive and awareness programme was organized by the Ministry of Tourism at Institute of Hotel Management, Pusa, New Delhi on 1st October 2024 in the presence of Minister of Tourism & Culture.

On this occasion minister for Tourism & Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the participants which included the officials of Ministry of Tourism, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Faculty and students of various Travel and Tourism and hospitality institutions. In his address the Hon’ble Minster underlined the need for maintaining cleanliness in general and at tourist sites in particular.

He stated that the impact of Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) campaign with the theme of Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhta goes beyond just the physical cleanliness of our surroundings. It instills in us a sense of responsibility, unity and awareness of our collective role in preserving our environment. The cleanliness not only contribute to the beauty of the nation but also encourage sustainable tourism ensuring that future generation can experience the wonders of our country in their full glory.

On this occasion, to boost their morale Cleaning Staff / Safai Mitra were felicitated with Dignity Badge of Swachhta Prahari by the Minister. The event also included Nukkad Natak performed by the students of Hotel Management Institutes based on Swachhta Hi Seva theme. The programme was concluded by r cleanliness drive in and around the campus led by the Minister. About 500 persons participated in the Mega Event.