Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, announced at a press briefing that Moidam has been designated as India’s 43rd World Heritage site at the World Heritage Committee Meeting in New Delhi. The Moidams, historic mound burial sites of the Ahom dynasty, reflect a unique funerary tradition where Tai-Ahom people built vaulted mounds for royal burials, a practice evolving over 600 years.