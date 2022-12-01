Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy chaired a review Meeting for Respective Ministries & Inter-Ministerial Co-ordination Ahead of G-20 Meetings

New Delhi : G. Kishan Reddy, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, chaired a review meeting for all three Ministries ahead of G-20 meetings with Senior Officers from DoNER, Tourism, Culture & Chief Secretaries and Senior officers from all 8 North Eastern States. A total of 11 Meetings, starting from January,2023(one in each State and four in Guwahati) on different themes under G-20 are to be held in NER. The deliberations focused on the key aspects for making the events impactful in the North Eastern Region. Minister desired the full readiness of the systems both at the Central and State level for organizing the events. He desired that the bounties of nature in North East must be showcased to the world.

Today, on 1st December,2022, our Country formally assumed the G20 Presidency with the ethos of ancient culture & oneness with the message of ‘वसुधैव कुटुम्‍बकम’. G-20 promotes the vision of Oneness. Hence the theme: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is adopted.

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 9-10 September 2023 in J&K. There will be about 200 Meetings under G20 which have been planned in different cities across the Country to provide an enriching experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness to our guests across the world.