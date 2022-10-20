Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh interacts with the Youth Delegation from Bangladesh

New Delhi : The Department of Youth Affairs is hosting the 100-member Youth Delegation from Bangladesh in India from 12th to 19th October 2022. On the last day, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur hosted a dinner in the honour of the Youth Delegation from Bangladesh today in New Delhi. Minister of State for Youth affairs & Sports Shri Nisith Pramanik also graced the occasion.

The Bangladesh delegation has been very appreciative of this programme during their interaction with Union Minster for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The delegation also showcased various cultural performances from Bangladesh. Indian artists also performed during the gala evening.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur while interacting with the delegates also listened to the experiences shared by the delegates regarding their stay for one week in India.The visit also facilitated exchange of ideas, cultural, political and economic relations between the two countries and contributed in enhancing regional co-operation and world peace. India and Bangladesh have a long common cultural, economic and political history. A large population of India also speaks the same language, Bangla as spoken in Bangladesh. Both the countries share a significant boundary with each other. We also have old, deep, friendly relations with each other and share common interests.

As part of the programme, the Bangladesh Youth Delegation had a call on, on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 14th Oct 2022. The delegation visited various cultural, educational and industrial sites such as Taj Mahal at Agra, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru and Infosys at Mysore respectively where they interacted with academicians and Industry leaders. This group comprises youth from diverse background including students, young journalist, entrepreneurs, social workers, doctors, etc. The program generates a lot of goodwill and positive vibes in fostering amicable relations with our neighbors.

The Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is mandated to create an international perspective among youth in collaboration with other countries and various international agencies/organizations on various youth issues. In order involve youth in promoting peace and understanding, the Department has conceived the International Exchange of Youth Delegations as an effective instrument. The exchange of youth delegations with friendly countries is taken up on a reciprocal basis for promoting exchange of ideas, values and culture amongst the youth of different countries and also to develop international understanding. This Department has been carrying out regular exchange of youth delegations with China and South Korea, from the year 2006 onwards.

In 2012, High Commission of India in Dhaka requested the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India to invite a 100-member Bangladesh Youth Delegation to India and arrange a tour for them to showcase places of historical, educational, technological and industrial interests. Accordingly, for the first time, a 100-member Bangladesh youth delegation visited India from 6-13 October, 2012. The current delegation from Bangladesh is the 8th such cohort.