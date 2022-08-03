Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur participates in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally organised in Delhi today

New Delhi : The Vice President flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally of MPs from Red Fort to India Gate today in New Delhi. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also participated in the event with full enthusiasm. The rally was organised by the Ministry of Culture to amplify the awareness of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

The event was attended by the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Culture, Shri Kishan Reddy, Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smt Smriti Irani, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministers of State for External Affairs, Smt Meenakshi Lekhi and Shri V. Muraleedharan along with a large number of MPs.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur rode a bike as part of event. Shri Thakur said that the Various central ministers, MPs and young leaders came together to give the message to the coming generations that we all will keep the country united, take India forward and make India stronger. The power of Tricolour is to unite 130 crore Indians. Today we are paying tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them, and also to assure that in this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, and enhance the glory of India.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign is an initiative by the Government of India to inculcate a personal connect between the citizens of India and the National Flag. It aims to strengthen feeling of patriotism and National fervour among the people to participate in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

