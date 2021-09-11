Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani meets with Marise Payne, Foreign Minister and Minister for Women of Australia

New Delhi : Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani met with Marise Payne, Foreign Minister and Minister for Women of Australia, here today.Secretary WCD Indevar Pandey and other senior officers of the WCD Ministry were also present during the meeting.

The two Ministers discussed ways and methods to enhance cooperation between India and Australia in the areas of gender equality and women safety.

Marise Payne is visiting India to take part in the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 11thSeptember 2021 in New Delhi.