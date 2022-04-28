Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda completes his two-day official visit to Nagaland

New Delhi : Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda visited Nagaland on a two-day official visit this week.

During his visit, the Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda in an endeavour to encourage mass participation and promote excellence in sports among tribals, inaugurated the ‘Kudo Sports Complex’ in Dimapur, Nagaland. The establishment of Complex is being funded by the Union Ministry of Tribal affairs.

On the first day of his visit, the Union Minister also laid the foundation stone for Kohima Village Multipurpose Community Building. The community building will help the villagers to improve their quality of life.

On the second day of his visit ,Union Minister laid the foundation stone for Eklavya Model Residential School in Kiphire, Nagaland which will help tribal students achieve quality education. Addressing at a review meeting with local administration at Kiphire, Shri Arjun Munda said that there should be all round development and Aspirational Districts have been identified under the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with an aim to develop most backward districts in the country for overall progress.

Shri Arjun Munda also chaired a review meeting regarding the ongoing infrastructure projects and upcoming development work in the Kiphire district, Nagaland, along with Shri T. Wati Aier, Deputy Commissioner Kiphire and other officials.

The Union Minister also attended a felicitation program organized by Kohima Science College and interacted with the bright students of Kohima Science College in Jotsoma, Nagaland,. Most of the students studying in this institute are the beneficiaries of the Scholarship Schemes of Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Minister paid a visit to the ‘Kohima War Cemetery’, dedicated to the soldiers who laid their lives during the 2nd World War in Kohima, Nagaland in April 1944.