Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar to Release the Training Modules of Central Sector Plan Scheme Tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will release the Training Modules of Central Sector Plan Scheme i.e. ‘’In-service Training & Sensitization of Key functionaries of Central & State Governments and Local Bodies” on November 9, 2021 during 2.30 P.M- 4.30 p.m. at Multipurpose Hall, Ground Floor, India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

Union Ministers of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Shri Ramdas Athawale, and Kumari Pratima Bhaumik will be the Guest of Honour in this programme.

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, has entrusted the responsibility to the Rehabilitation Council India (RCI) as nodal agency for implementation of its Central Sector Plan Scheme i.e. ‘’In-service Training & Sensitization of Key functionaries of Central & State Governments and Local Bodies and other service providers” at national level w.e.f. 2015 -16.

The RCI has developed the general guidelines for the implementation of this scheme and training modules for training and sensitization of various target groups as per the provisions of the scheme. The said scheme has been implemented through various government implementation agencies (National Institutes & Composite Regional Centres of DEPwD, University Department) at national level from financial year 2015 -16. As on date, 13,000 key functionaries of Central and State Government Departments have been sensitized under the scheme about the disability related matters to make the work place more inclusive for PWDs.

The RCI has developed target groups wise separate Training Modules namely Health and Allied Professionals, Education Functionaries, Grass Root Functionaries, Senior & Mid – level Functionaries and Introductory Training Modules in Hindi and English. These Modules are being translated in regional languages as well.