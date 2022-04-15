Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar to lay the foundation stone of CRC, Davangere, Karnataka tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will virtually lay the foundation stone of the new building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Davangere in Karnatakaon 16th April,2022.

Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice andEmpowerment, Shri G.M.Siddeshwara, Member of Parliament, Davangere Constituency,Karnataka, Prof. N. Linganna, Member of the Legislative Assembly, MayakondaConstituency, Karnataka, Shri Rajeev Sharma, IFoS, Joint Secretary, DEPwD, MSJ&E, Govt. of India, Shri Mahantesh Bilagi, I.A.S, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate,Davangere , Karnataka, Shri. B. V. Ram Kumar, Director (Offg), NIEPID, Secunderabad and Dr. Umasankar Mohanty, Director, Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Davangere,Karnataka will be present on the occasion.

Aids and appliances, Teaching Learning Material Kits at a total cost of Rs.41,48,332will also bedistributed to 492eligible beneficiaries at the event.

The Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation andEmpowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Davangere was established by theDepartment of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of SocialJustice & Empowerment, Govt. of India at Davanagere in February 2017. Since its inception in 2017 to 2019, the CRC was functioning in a temporary premise with five rooms allottedby the District Administration for providing the clinical services.

In order to initiate academic activities, additional 11 rooms were allocatedby the State Government of Karnataka on rent free in another campus (3-KM away from the1st campus) wherein the academic activities are being rendered.

In the absence of its own building, the CRC was having difficultiesinreaching out to a greater number of persons with disabilities to avail benefit from theservices provided by it. In order to construct a permanent building, theInstitute sought allotment of land from the State Government of Karnataka.Total 11.2 Acres landhas been provided at two different locations free of cost at Vadinnahalli (4 acres) and Koganuru(7.2 acres) by Government of Karnataka.

A new building has been planned in the 4 acres area at Vadinnahalli villagewhich is around 9 km from the city centre and 500 meters from Pune –Bengaluru(P.B) Highway.

The new proposed building will have a plinth area of 5,058.29 Sq.Mtrs. in G+2floors with an estimated cost of Rs.24.61 Crore for various services includingassessment, therapeutic services, psychology, special education, early intervention,skill training, long term and short training programs, administration, conferencehall, Respite care, Guest rooms, etc.

The new building will also have the provision for sub-station, fire-fightingsystem, fire-alarm system, DG Sets, CCTV System, UPS, EPABX System, LANnetworking accessories and STP.

The CRC rendersacademic services by conducting activities like Short-term training programs,Parent Training programs and Awareness programs.It also runs two Long-term Diplomacourses in Special Education (HI & IDD). A total of 14 Permanent faculty/ staffare currently working at the Centre and the vacant posts are in the process of beingfilled-up.

The services provided by the CRC are Early Identification & Intervention,Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Physical Medical & Rehabilitation,Psychological Intervention, Prosthetics & Orthotics, Speech Language & Hearing,Special Education, Skill Training, Vocational Training, Distribution of AssistiveDevices, Teaching Learning & Communication Materials, Social Work,Placement, Outreach Services, Human Resource Development, Research &Development, Kiran Mental Health Helpline (MHRH) handled by CRC,Davanagere for Karnataka state, Regular Distribution of Physical DisabilityAssistive Devices including artificial limbs, Teaching & Learning Material (TLM)Kits to Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and BTE Hearing Aids for Personswith Hearing Impairment under ADIP Scheme.