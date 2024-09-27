National

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Oxygen Bird Park (Amrit Mahotsav Park)

By Odisha Diary bureau

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate Oxygen Bird Park (Amrit Mahotsav Park) along the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway-44 tomorrow in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Oxygen Bird Park (Amrit Mahotsav Park) is an eco-initiative developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near Jamtha, along the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway-44. Covering a total area of 8.23 hectares, including 2.5 hectares dedicated to social forestry, the park is designed to serve both as a natural bird habitat and as a recreational space for locals and tourists. The project, which integrates environmental sustainability and recreational facilities, was formally approved in March 2023 with a development cost of ₹14.31 crores.

A key aspect of the park is its focus on sustainability, showcased through its “Oxygen Park” feature. Fast-growing, oxygen-producing trees are planted to help reduce air pollution and promote a healthier environment, with the Social Forestry Division of Nagpur playing a crucial role in developing and maintaining these green spaces.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.