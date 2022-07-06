Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Union Cabinet

Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today resigned from the Union Cabinet.
Mr Naqvi’s term as Rajya Sabha MPs is set to end on Thursday, 7th July. He was elected from Jharkhand in the year 2016.
