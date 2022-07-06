NationalTop News

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Union Cabinet

By OdAdmin

Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today resigned from the Union Cabinet.

Mr Naqvi’s term as Rajya Sabha MPs is set to end on Thursday, 7th July. He was elected from Jharkhand in the year 2016.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.