Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Shri Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurate country’s first “Amrit Sarovar” at Patwai, Rampur(UP) today.

New Delhi :The country’s first “Amrit Sarovar” was inaugurated by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Shri Swatantra Dev Singh at Patwai, Rampur (UP) today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Naqvi said that this splendid “Amrit Sarovar” has been constructed under the inspiration of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath.

The Minister said that participation and cooperation of the common people, villagers and promptness of Gram Panchayat and the District Administration has played an important role in opening of this grand “Amrit Sarovar” in a very short time.

He said that in the “Mann Ki Baat” programme last month, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had mentioned about this “Amrit Sarovar” in Patwai, Rampur.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in “Mann Ki Baat” had said, “I like to learn that after taking the resolve of Amrit Sarovar, work has started on it at many places at a rapid pace. I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, with the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks. Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, the children there for this effort.”

Shri Naqvi stated that this “Amrit Sarovar” will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water, it will also be an attraction for the people of nearby areas. Besides food court, fountains and lighting and other entertainment facilities, boating is also available in this “Amrit Sarovar”.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Swatantra Dev Singh said that this “Amrit Sarovar” in Patwai, Rampur is an example that how big changes can be brought by the coordination and cooperation between the government and the society. He said this “Amrit Sarovar” will prove to be very helpful in protecting the environment as well as it will be a centre of attraction for the people of nearby areas. Shri Swatantra Dev Singh stated that work is going on at a rapid pace to construct 75 “Amrit Sarovar” in every district of Uttar Pradesh under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Shri Baldev Singh Aulakh, Rampur Zila Panchayat Chairman Shri Khayaliram Lodhi, Milak MLA Smt. Rajbala, MLC Shri Jai Pal Singh Vyast, PACFED Chairman Shri Surya Prakash Pal, BJP Rampur district president Shri Abhay Gupta, Commissioner Moradabad Shri Anjaneya Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Rampur Shri Ravindra Kumar Mander, Chief Development Officer Smt. Gazal Bharadwaj and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.