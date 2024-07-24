Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel’s statement on Union Budget 2024-25

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy congratulated Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget for the 7th consecutive time. He referred this budget a “Budget for Viksit Bharat” and path of strong development and all-round prosperity. This Budget envisages sustained efforts and ample opportunities for all.

Shri Kumaraswamy stated that Nari Shakti Budget aims to empower the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Developed India’ and significantly benefit women. Nine priority areas have been identified, with ₹1.48 lakh crore allocated for education, employment, and skills development. The goal is to create 4 crore jobs, ensuring better utilization of human resources. This budget includes initiatives to financially empower small and medium-scale industries, which play a crucial role in generating employment. It is a visionary and far-reaching budget.

Emphasis is placed on agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and job creation. Production is also a key focus. The announcement of 12 industrial corridors, including Bengaluru-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru, will significantly boost employment and economic growth. The budget prioritizes agricultural research and development to meet the growing demand for food and revitalize agriculture. Extending the digital survey of agricultural crops to 400 districts across the country is a welcomed move. Additionally, the Finance Minister has emphasized the importance of natural farming. The budget places a strong emphasis on research and innovation. Prioritizing industrial development through collaboration between the central and state governments is a forward-thinking initiative that will greatly contribute to overall development. The announcement of 50-year interest-free loans to states is commendable. This is an inclusive budget for the Amrit Kaal.