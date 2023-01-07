Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya & Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan reviews progress of Coal Gasification based Talcher Fertilizers Project

“India’s agriculture sector requires fertilizers for the sector to flourish and country is currently dependent on imports and domestic production of fertilizers. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, India set out the target to become aatmanirbhar in this field as well. India’s domestic production of urea will see a major boost with five new fertilizer plants coming up in the country. Four of these plants are already functional while Talcher is a coal gasification plant which will become functional by October 2024.” This was stated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya while he reviewed the progress of FCIL Talcher unit in the presence of Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan. Revival of FCIL Talcher unit is being undertaken by Talcher Fertilizers Ltd. (TFL), a company promoted by GAIL (India) Ltd. (GAIL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (RCF), Coal India Ltd. (CIL) and Fertilizers Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL).

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya said that “Government is taking significant steps in making country Aatmanirbhar. Fertilizer is sector is one of them. By utilizing new technological interventions like coal gasification in our fertilizer plants and using our own sampada (resources) like coal, India is moving towards self-sufficiency in Urea sector. With this vision, Government of India has been reviewing the progress of Talcher unit which will be India’s largest and first coal gasification urea plant.”

Dr. Mandaviya also said that this endeavor will be a significant step towards ensuring energy security of the country through harnessing the vast coal reserves of the country in a manner which is more environment friendly than direct fired coal projects.

While reviewing the work progress, Dr. Mandaviya & Sh. Pradhan were provided an overview of the project in the model room and thereafter visited the plant site wherein the construction and erection activities of the project were reviewed carefully. Hon’ble Ministers also took stock of the project status and held a review meeting with key functionaries of TFL, PDIL (consultant of the project) and the representatives of Promoters of TFL. Hon’ble Ministers emphasized upon the importance of the plant in National context and instructed the officials of TFL and PDIL to meet the deadline for commissioning of the plant. Dr Mandaviya emphasized on the coordinated efforts among all stakeholders for timely commissioning of the plant.

TFL has been mandated by the Government to revive the erstwhile Talcher plant of FCIL by setting up a new coal gasification based Urea Plant with the installed capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Ton per annum (LMTPA).

Since the project promotes coal gasification, it shall also aid in meeting the stated aim of gasifying 100 MT of coal by 2030. The project shall also provide impetus to the economy of Odisha in particular and eastern India in general thereby also propelling India towards Atma Nirbharta (self-reliance)

Coal gasification plants are strategically important as coal prices are non-volatile and domestic coal is abundantly available. Talcher plant shall also reduce dependence on imported Natural Gas for production of urea leading to reduction in natural gas import bill. Further the gasification process adopted in under construction Talcher unit is more environment friendly as compared to directly coal fired processes thereby supporting commitments made by India under Conference of Parties (CoP).

The revival of closed units of FCIL and HFCL had been the top priority agenda of the Modi Government to augment the availability of domestically produced urea. Start of all five plants of FCIL/HFCL would add 63.5 LMTPA indigenous urea production capacity in the country. Out of five, four plants i.e. Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni Fertilizer Plants have already started urea production in the country and Talcher Plant is expected to start by Sept 2024.

Glimpses of the visit can be seen through this tweet by Union Health Minister