Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate 32nd edition of “Hunar Haat” in Lucknow on November 12, 2021

New Delhi : Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate the 32nd edition of “Hunar Haat”, “Perfect Platform” to“promote and preserve” traditional art and craft of the country, in Lucknow on November 12, 2021.

Talking to mediapersons at “Hunar Haat” venue in Awadh Vihar Yojana Ground in Lucknow, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, UP Cabinet Ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Shri Ashutosh Tandon, Siddharthnath Singh, Brijesh Pathak, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, MoS Swati Singh and Baldev Singh Aulakhand and other dignitaries will be present during the inauguration.

Shri Naqvi said that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Kerala have brought their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. Traditional foods from various parts of the country are also available at the “Hunar Haat”.

Besides “Vishwakarma Vatika”, “Circus” will also be displayed at the “Hunar Haat” where the Indian Circus artists will perform spectacular diverse traditional entertainment shows.

Renowned artists such as Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Udhas, Kumar Shanu, Alka Yagnik, Altaf Raja, Suresh Vadekar, Sudesh Bhosale, Sadanand Biswas (Kathhak artist), Prem Bhatia, Vivek Mishra, Dilbag Singh, Rani Indrani, Shibani Kashyap, Sugandha Mishra, Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi, Mohit Khanna and others will perform various cultural and musical programmes every day in the evening at the “Hunar Haat”, being organised from 12th to 21st November.

Shri Naqvi said that more than 6 lakh 75 thousand artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through “Hunar Haat” in the last about 6 years. “Hunar Haat” is also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and GeM portal. People of the country and abroad can buy “Hunar Haat” products digital and online also.

The next “Hunar Haats” will be organised at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi (14th to 27th Nov), Hyderabad (26 November to 5 December), Surat (10 to 19 December), JLN Stadium, New Delhi (22 December 2021 to 2 January 2022). “Hunar Haats” will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days.