Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala to visit South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya tomorrow

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying is going to visit South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya state, which lies at the border of Bangladesh on January 9-10 , 2023 which will be the first time that a Union Cabinet Minister will be visiting this border area.

On 9th January ,2023 , the Minister will be chairing a review meeting of different flagship schemes by the Government of India in Ampati, South West Garo Hills alongside with government officials and stakeholders.

On 10th January, 2023 ,Shri Rupala will be meeting Self Help Groups for Women, Dairy Farmers, and Fisheries Entrepreneurs of the region . He would also be visiting Bangladesh border Haat to interact with Border area communities.