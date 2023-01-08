National

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala to visit South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya tomorrow

By Odisha Diary bureau

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying is going to visit   South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya state, which lies at the border of Bangladesh on January 9-10 , 2023 which will be the first time that a Union Cabinet Minister will be visiting this border area.

On 9th January ,2023 , the  Minister will be chairing a review meeting  of different flagship schemes by the Government of India in Ampati, South West Garo Hills alongside with government officials and stakeholders.

On 10th January, 2023 ,Shri Rupala will be meeting Self Help Groups for Women, Dairy Farmers, and  Fisheries Entrepreneurs of the region . He would also be visiting Bangladesh border Haat to interact with Border area communities.

