Union  Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav reviews progress of construction projects in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today

New Delhi : Union  Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav Held a review meeting with Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Regional Directors on the progress of construction projects and other infrastructure in the South Zone states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in Bengaluru today.

