Union Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Virtually Addresses Waterways Conclave 2022, held at Dibrugarh, Assam

New Delhi : Union Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy virtually addressed the Waterways Conclave 2022, held in Dibrugarh, Assam. The Union Minister highlighted the various initiatives being undertaken to enhance waterways connectivity in the region and expressed confidence that it will add a new chapter in the growth story of the region.

He said that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought unprecedented focus on connectivity to achieve the vision of establishing the North east Region as the growth engine of India. Along with Road, Rail and Air connectivity, waterways connectivity is being developed like never before, he added.

He highlighted that PM Gati Shakti initiative, will convert the northeast into a connectivity hub and ensure the swift movement of cargo on the Brahmaputra, which meets the Ganga in Bangladesh. Further, 20 National Waterways declared by the Govt. of India in North East, would provide a great support to cheaper and more sustainable transport connectivity in the region, the minister said.

The Union Minister also deliberated on the critical role played by waterways connectivity in furthering India’s Act East Policy. It can help leverage the untapped trade potential in the region, he said. The Minister also referred to Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project, Eastern Waterways Connectivity Transport Grid for regional connectivity etc. which are adding a new chapter in India’s Act East Policy.

The minister also drew attention the fact that development of waterways is absolutely essential for leveraging the immense inherent natural potential of the Eight States of North east. Waterways can truly prove to be engine of their growth will bring more investment into the region, generate employment opportunities, he added.

Shri Reddy said that waterways development would open newer avenues for tourism in the region. He cited example of Cruise tourism and river heritage tourism which is already picking up in terms of popularity. Waterways-development has the potential of being a game changer for the Tourism sector, he said.

The further added that, these are exciting times in the growth story of the North Eastern States and never before have we seen such multi-faceted and consistent efforts towards their growth and development.