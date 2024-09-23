Union Minister for Communications & DoNER launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Application

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ app during a Press Conference of Ministry of Communications and Ministry of DoNER, today, held at National Media Centre, New Delhi. The Minister also briefed the media about achievements of both the Ministries druing 100 days of the Government.

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ app is a unique platform where users can plant and dedicate a tree in honour of their mothers. This app not only allows users to contribute towards environmental sustainability but also provides a special way to celebrate their bond with their mother. With its user-friendly interface, people can easily upload pictures of the trees they are planting as a tribute to their mothers.

Click here for Curtain Raiser – ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ App

Key Features and Functionality:

Simple App Launch : Users can launch the app by tapping the icon on their device, immediately leading to the home screen with the application logo.

: Users can launch the app by tapping the icon on their device, immediately leading to the home screen with the application logo. User-Friendly Upload Process : By tapping the upload button at the bottom of the screen, users are directed to the login page where they can enter their name, select a related ministry or department, and fill in other required details.

: By tapping the upload button at the bottom of the screen, users are directed to the login page where they can enter their name, select a related ministry or department, and fill in other required details. Capture and Upload Image : The app allows users to dedicate a tree by capturing an image. With a simple click on the “Click Image” button, the device’s camera opens up for users to capture the tree.

: The app allows users to dedicate a tree by capturing an image. With a simple click on the “Click Image” button, the device’s camera opens up for users to capture the tree. Tree Details : After capturing the image, users can provide details about the tree type, location (state), and occasion for planting the tree.

: After capturing the image, users can provide details about the tree type, location (state), and occasion for planting the tree. Seamless Submission : The app offers the flexibility to submit the image or retake it without losing the previously filled details.

: The app offers the flexibility to submit the image or retake it without losing the previously filled details. Location and Timestamp : The app automatically records the location, latitude, longitude, and timestamp of the dedicated tree.

: The app automatically records the location, latitude, longitude, and timestamp of the dedicated tree. Progress Updates : Users can update the tree’s growth by uploading a new image every 30 days, allowing for continuous tracking.

: Users can update the tree’s growth by uploading a new image every 30 days, allowing for continuous tracking. Carbon Credit Tracking : Users can track the carbon credits they have earned through their contributions, promoting eco-consciousness.

: Users can track the carbon credits they have earned through their contributions, promoting eco-consciousness. Social Media Sharing: The app encourages sharing tree images on social media, spreading awareness and inviting others to participate in this meaningful initiative.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ app combines environmental responsibility with a personal touch, allowing individuals to contribute towards a greener planet in honour of their mothers.

The android application can be downloaded from https://usof.gov.in/en/ek-ped-maa-ke-naam. The same shall also be available on Google Play Store shortly.