Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia today inaugurated a new runway and a dual-way elevated taxiway at New Delhi International Airport.

With this, the IGI Airport, New Delhi has become the first airport in the country to have four runways and become the first airport to have an elevated taxiway. The Taxiway will help reduce taxi distance for aircraft by 7 kilometer and annual CO2 emissions by 55 thousand tonnes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Scindia said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Civil Aviation sector is not only contributing to the transportation sector but also becoming a key enabler in the rise of the economic power of India.

He added that this taxiway along with the fourth runway and the new integrated Terminal 1, will make Delhi Airport future-ready and fulfil the dream of creating a major International Hub.