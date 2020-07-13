Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilisers holds meeting with stakeholder s of fertilizers

New Delhi: Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda who chaired a meeting with stakeholders of fertiliser sector through video conferencing today has said that introducing reforms, even if incremental, is necessary to improve efficiency of the fertiliser units as well as to address the issue of imbalance use of fertilisers. This was second meeting of Sub group of Chintan shivir.The objective of this sub group of the Chintan Shivir is to deliberate on the issues and challenges faced by fertiliser sector.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Fertilisers), Secretary (Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare), Additional Secretary (Fertilisers), senior officer of NITI Aayog, officers of State Government of Odisha & Kerala, Fertiliser Association of India, fertiliser industries viz., IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NFL, RCF, GNFC and some progressive farmers.

During the meeting, all participants shared their views on various aspects of challenges faced by the sector.

The feedback received would be useful in bringing further necessary reforms in fertiliser sector in order to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income.

