Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya debunks Rumours of Fertilizer Shortage

New Delhi : Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers today addressed rumors of fertilizer shortage in the country.

Categorically denouncing the claim, the Union Minister stated that he reviewed the production targets of fertilizers for the month of November with officials. Production will surpass the demand raised by the States and UTs. While the demand of Urea is 41 lakh MT, 76 lakh MT of Urea will be produced. Similarly, 18 lakh MT DAP will be produced against a projected demand of 17 lakh MT. Supply of 30 lakh MT of NPK will surpass the demand of 15 lakh MT.

The Union Minister appealed to all farmers not to hoard fertilizers. He requested them not to pay attention to rumor mongers. He cautioned that strict action will be taken against those who resort to black-marketing of fertilizers using rumor as a shield.

He assured that the Union government is constantly monitoring the production and movement of fertilizer in the country and adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that farmers get sufficient quantity of fertilizer.