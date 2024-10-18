Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar to inaugurate the 21st Divya Kala Mela at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on 19th October 2024

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar would be formally inaugurating the 21st Divya Kala Mela at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, tomorrow. The event is being organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, through the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), from 17th October to 27th October 2024. This event would be a grand celebration of talent, entrepreneurship, and craftsmanship of Divyang artisans from across the country.

Over 100 Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from more than 20 States and Union Territories will gather at this 11-day mela to showcase an impressive range of locally-made products. These will include home décor, handlooms, handicrafts, jewellery, packaged food, and eco-friendly items, all representing the resilience and creativity of persons with disabilities. The event will also emphasize the Vocal for Local initiative, spotlighting the importance of supporting indigenous products.

The mela will feature dedicated stalls and exhibitions for Divyang artists to showcase their creative prowess and offer a glimpse into the incredible artistic expressions of this community. These events will run alongside the vibrant marketplace for all 11 days, allowing visitors to witness the diverse talents of disabled entrepreneurs and artists.

In addition to being a platform for entrepreneurs, the Divya Kala Mela will offer a robust array of side events:

that connects Divyangjan job-seekers with potential employers, empowering participants with career opportunities and access to the workforce. Special interactive sessions for parents of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), providing guidance on caregiving, support networks, and educational opportunities, ensuring holistic development and well-being.

A major highlight will be the ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ cultural programme on 27th October 2024, featuring captivating performances by Divyang artists from across India, celebrating their talent and dedication. In addition, the mela will offer a wide variety of regional delicacies, providing visitors with a chance to savor the culinary diversity of India, creating an enriching cultural experience. Open daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Divya Kala Mela 2024 is set to be a truly memorable celebration of inclusivity, talent, and cultural heritage.