Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar to inaugurate the 20th Divya Kala Mela in Pune on 28th September 2024

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar would be inaugurating the 20th Divya Kala Mela, in Pune, Maharashtra tomorrow. This event will be held from 28th September to 6th October 2024, at PWD Ground, New Sangvi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. The Mela is being organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) [DEPwD], under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, through National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), an apex corporation under the DEPwD.

The Divya Kala Mela stands as a unique celebration of the craftsmanship, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of Divyang (Persons with Disabilities) artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs from across India. Approximately 100 Divyang participants from over 20 states and Union Territories will showcase an eclectic assortment of products, including home décor, clothing, eco-friendly stationery, toys, and personal accessories. Visitors will also have the chance to explore a range of organic packaged foods, handlooms, and exquisite embroidery work.

Aligned with the government’s vision to “go vocal for local,” the mela aims to provide a larger platform for Divyang artisans to market and promote their products, fostering their economic empowerment. The event encourages visitors to support these skilled artisans who have overcome physical challenges with inspiring determination and creativity. After earlier successful events in various cities across the country, Pune is set to host another grand celebration of diversity, creativity, and inclusion.

Running daily from 11:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., the mela will also offer a vibrant cultural experience, featuring performances by Divyang artists and renowned professionals. The grand cultural highlight, Divya Kala Shakti, scheduled for 6th October, will showcase performances by talented Divyang artists from across the country.