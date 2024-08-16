Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar to inaugurate the 17th Divya Kala Mela in Raipur on 17.08.2024

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar would be inaugurating the 17th Divya Kala Mela, in Raipur tomorrow. The week-long fair would focus on empowering artisans and entrepreneurs with disabilities, while celebrating their talent and creativity. The landmark event is being organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) [DEPwD], under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

This Divya Kala Mela is set to feature a diverse array of products crafted by over 100 Divyang artisans, artists and entrepreneurs from around 20 States/UTs. It would bring together an unparalleled selection of home decor, lifestyle products, clothing, eco-friendly items, packaged foods, among others. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore and purchase these handcrafted goods, each reflecting the rich cultural heritage and creativity of its makers.

The Mela would be more than just a marketplace and would be empowering Divyangjan under one roof through the ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ Job Fairs and Loan Mela. Through initiatives like the Loan Mela, financial assistance will be extended to participants, enabling them to further their businesses and achieve greater self-reliance.

The event would also serve as a celebration of the talents of Divyang artists, with the Divya Kala Shakti cultural programme offering a stage for the artists to showcase their abilities in music, dance and drama.

Raipur’s Divya Kala Mela is the 17th in a series of such events that have been held across the country since 2022. Previous editions in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Guwahati have been met with widespread acclaim, each contributing to the growing movement to uplift and empower Divyangjan through skill development and market exposure.