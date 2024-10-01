Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar presides over successful celebrations of International Day of Older Persons – 2024

The International Day of Older Persons 2024 was celebrated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (M/o SJE) in New Delhi today. Union Minister (SJE), Dr. Virendra Kumar, presided over the celebrations and inauguration of camps for distribution of assistive devices to senior citizens under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana. Minister of State (SJE), Shri B.L. Verma as the Guest of Honour.

These camps were organized across 20 States, benefitting more than 21,000 senior citizens, with nearly 1,10,550 assistive devices worth Rs. 15.20 crore to help make daily activities easier and promote independent living. The distribution camps, including the main event at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, was supported by ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Virendra Kumar said, “Our Government is committed to take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of our Senior Citizens”. The event, which underscored the government’s commitment to senior citizen welfare, was aimed at improving the quality of life for senior citizens by providing assistive devices.

The event commenced with a cultural programme at Airforce Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, where children performed alongside their grandparents, highlighting the theme of intergenerational bonding. This was followed by a walkathon involving senior citizens, promoting the concept of active aging and community participation.

The successful celebration of the International Day of Older Persons 2024 is a testament to India’s commitment to ensuring senior citizens receive the care, respect and opportunities they deserve. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment remains dedicated to creating an inclusive society for the elderly and will continue its efforts to enhance the welfare of senior citizens nationwide.