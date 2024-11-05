Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar Opens ‘Shilp Samagam Mela 2024’ and Launches ‘TULIP’ Digital Platform

Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment held a grand opening for the ‘Shilp Samagam Mela 2024’, today at Dilli Haat, New Delhi. The event is being organized by the Corporations under the Ministry – National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCDFC), and National Safai Karmachari Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC).

On this occasion, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE), Dr. Virendra Kumar, declared the Mela open and launched ‘TULIP’ (Traditional Artisans’ Upliftment Livelihood Programme). Union Minister of State (SJE), Shri B.L. Verma, also graced the occasion, along with other senior officials of the Ministry and the Corporation. The goal of TULIP is to empower marginalized artisans by providing them with a platform for global exposure and sales of their products through e-marketing. Under the TULIP brand, artisans from Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), sanitation workers, and persons with disabilities will have an e-platform to market their products.

Dr. Virendra Kumar highlighted the digital initiatives like ‘PM-SURAKSHA Portal’ and ‘PM-DAKSH Portal’, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which enable targeted groups to access subsidized loan schemes and skill development training through online platforms. Through initiatives like the ‘Vishwas Yojana’ and ‘Namaste Yojana’, financial assistance and protection are being extended to the Scheduled Caste, Backward Class, and sanitation worker communities. The Minister noted that the TULIP Digital Platform for e-commerce will provide a platform for economic self-reliance and global exposure to artisans via an e-marketplace.

MoS Shri B.L. Verma mentioned that the Ministry has already created marketing opportunities for over one lakh individuals and that fairs like the Shilp Samagam will continue in the future. During the inauguration, the ‘Rang Paridhan’ programme showcased uniforms made from the products of artisans. This initiative is a unique step towards honouring the skills and cultural diversity of artisans. Under this initiative, the Ministry’s premier corporations will use uniforms crafted by local artisans for their personnel, symbolizing India’s cultural heritage, the Minister said.

Approximately 5.6 million people and their families have already benefited from loan assistance, and 614,000 young individuals have received skill training. Through these schemes, targeted groups are being economically empowered to integrate into the mainstream. The fair, being organized from 5th -15th November, would showcase traditional handicrafts from 16 states across 105 stalls. The products include metal crafts, wooden artifacts, cane and bamboo products, pottery, handloom items, jewellery, leather goods, and various attractive textiles. The Fair will also feature colourful cultural programs each evening.

Video Link of the Inaugural Ceremony: