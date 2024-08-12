Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar Leads Nationwide ‘Mass Pledge’ Against Drug Abuse in New Delhi

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE), Dr. Virendra Kumar administered the countrywide ‘Mass Pledge’ against drug abuse, under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), at Modern School Barakhamba Road, in New Delhi today. The occasion was graced by the presence of Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale; and, Shri B.L. Verma (via video conference).

Around 2700 students, teachers from Modern School were physically present during the event including senior officers from the Ministry. Various stakeholders such as schools, colleges, Universities, State/District administrations etc. joined the event virtually from around 10,000 locations from the country. More than 1 crore people from across the country took oath and participated in various programmes conducted to celebrate this occasion.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) intends to reach out to the masses and spread awareness about substance use with focus on higher educational institutions, university campuses, schools etc. It aims at reaching out and identifying dependent population, focus on their counselling and treatment facilities in hospitals and rehabilitation centers, along with capacity building programmes for service providers. As India approaches its 78th Independence Day, NMBA is entering into its fifth year since its launch on 2020. In recognition of this milestone, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE) organized the mass pledge/oath taking ceremony across the country.

In his address, Dr. Virendra Kumar reminded the gathering that it was on 15th August 2020, when Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave a clarion call for a drug-free India from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Responding to his call, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment identified 272 districts of the country which were the most affected by drug abuse, and launched the NMBA. The Minister further informed that all the districts of India have been included in this campaign from August 2023.

Today in the country, the Minister said, through the various activities undertaken on-ground, over 11.26 crore people including more than 3.55 crore youth and 2.35 crore women have been sensitized on substance abuse, under the NMBA. Participation of over 3.40 lakh educational institutions has ensured that the message of the Abhiyaan reaches children and youth of the country, he added.

Highlighting the importance of the society as a whole in tackling the drug menace, the Minister emphasized that this challenge requires everyone in the society to come together and fight for this social cause. Further, the Minister said that there is a need to spread awareness among the youth and early identification and prevention of substance use is very important. Students are the future of the country and should lead the campaign against drugs, he added. The students were requested to be more vigilant and spread the message in the society against the drug use.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, MoS Shri Ramdas Athawale said that the Government is working in mission-mode to tackle the drug menace. He highlighted the achievements of NMBA and explained how it has helped in reducing the demand of drugs. The Minister appreciated the students for taking part in the initiative.

Secretary (DoSJE), Shri Amit Yadav, in his keynote address, highlighted the importance of this event in achieving a drug-free India. He emphasized that substance use is a drain on the National Economy. Addiction to drugs has both social and economic impact on the nation and with the collective efforts the menace can be eradicated, he added.

Saplings were also planted in the campus of the school by the Union Minister and MoS, in presence of Secretary (DoSJE), Principal (Modern School), students and teachers, under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’. Saplings were distributed amongst all the students of the Modern School for planting at their homes.