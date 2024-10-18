Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate upgraded golf course and girls hostel at SAI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate two projects of Sports Authority of India, Thiruvananthapuram, on 20 October 2024 (Sunday). The minister will inaugurate Upgraded SAI Trivandrum Golf Course, at 10 am. The program will be presided over Shri Suresh Gopi, Minister of state for Tourism & Minister of state for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Shri V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports, Government of Kerala, Shri V. K. Prashanth, MLA, Smt. Sarada Muraleedharan, Chief secretary, Government of Kerala, Shri Suman Billa IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India and Shri S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, Secretary, SAI TGC will attend the event.

Following the event, the minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed 300-bedded girls’ hostel at SAI LNCPE Thiruvananthapuram, at 12 pm. The three storied hostel spans a total area of 7,470.60 Sqm. The project was awarded to M/s WAPCOS and executed at a cost of Rs. 32.88 crores.

The program will be presided over by Shri V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports, Government of Kerala. Inauguration ceremony will be attended by distinguished guests, including Padmasri K M Beena Mol, Khel Ratna Awardee, Smt. Padmini Tomas, Arjuna Awardee and Shri S Gopinath IPS (Rtd), former international volleyball player, Dr. G. Kishore, Principal & Regional Head, SAI RC LNCPE and, Sh. Rajesh Kumar, Chief Engineer, WAPCOS.