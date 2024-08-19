Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges Socio-Religious Organizations to Combat Drug Addiction, Illegal Mining, and Bovine Smuggling

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today made a fervent appeal to socio-religious organisations of J&K to join the ongoing crusade against the social evils of drug addiction, illegal mining and bovine smuggling.

He was addressing a programme organised by Shree Amarnath Ji Yatra Welfare Society here on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“The government has launched a special campaign to wean away the youth from drugs to save their future, and has also taken stern action against illegal miners, crushers and cattle smugglers in Kathua and its adjoining areas, informed Dr Jitendra Singh. Now, the socio-religious organisations must use their influence in the society to complement the government’s efforts towards this end and rid the society of these evils”, he urged.

Dr Jitendra Singh also asked socio-religious organisations to create awareness about the government’s welfare schemes so that more and more people can benefit from them. “Schemes like PM-Awas yojana and PM Vishwakarma yojana have been rolled out to benefit all sections of the society, irrespective of their political leanings, religious beliefs, caste and region”, he underlined.

Dr Jitendra Singh also appealed to these organisations to organise workshops and create awareness about agri-StartUps so that unemployed youth can start their own businesses, drawing inspiration from the success of Purple Revolution. “J&K’s agri entrepreneurs are pioneers of this revolution”, Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted, adding that J&K has given a new genre for emulation by the rest of India.

The Union Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for institutionalising grassroot democracy in J&K. “Prime Minister Modi gave actual self-rule and autonomy to J&K by holding successful panchayat elections after 70 years”, Dr Jitendra Singh underscored.

Said the process of empowerment of PRIs in J&K is ongoing. “Previously, there were mere slogans of self-rule, but Modi government has led by an example by implementing the 74th Amendment to the Constitution, which provides for a basic framework of decentralisation of power to local bodies, including panchayats and municipalities”, Dr Singh stated

Earlier as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the event, a group of girls from Ved Mandir came forward and tied rakhis on Dr Jitendra Singh’s wrist. On the occasion, the Union Minister also felicitated representatives of several organisations and businesses for contributing to community kitchens by way of donations and offerings through kind.

Dr Jitendra Singh hailed their contributions and appreciated their work. “Those associated with these noble organisations are moral custodians of the society”, Dr Singh. The Union Minister also released a compilation of photographs on previous editions of Shree Amarnath Ji Yatra.