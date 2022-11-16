Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to witness the historic maiden private launch of Vikram-suborbital (VKS) rocket from Sriharikota on Friday

New Delhi : Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to make history on Friday when it launches first-ever private Rocket, setting a new milestone in the 75 years journey of independent India.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who will be personally be present in Sriharikota ,Andhra Pradesh on 18th November to witness the historic maiden private launch of Vikram-suborbital (VKS) rocket.

In a statement issued to the media ahead of the launch at 11 AM on 18th November, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this will be a major milestone in the journey of ISRO, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unlocked the Space Sector in India two years ago for private participation.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Non-Government Entity/ StartUp, Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd (SAPL) has developed the VKS rocket, which is a single stage spin stabilised solid propellant rocket with mass of approx. 550 kilograms. He said, the rocket goes to the max altitude of 101 kilometres and splashes into the sea and the overall duration of launch is 300 seconds only.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Skyroot was the first StartUp to sign a MoU with ISRO for launching its rockets. He said, apart from being the nation’s first private launch, it will also be the maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named “Prarambh”. It will carry a total of three payloads in space, including one from the foreign customers.

The Minister said, it will provide a level playing field for cost-efficient satellite launch services by disrupting the entry barriers and will also help the start-ups to make spaceflights affordable and reliable.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Space reforms have unleashed innovative potentials of StartUps and within a short span of time, from a couple of Space Start-ups three -four years back, today we have 102 start-ups working in cutting-edge areas of space debris management, nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems, research etc. The Minister said, with the integration of R&D, Academia and Industry with equal stake, it is safe to say that a Space Revolution led by ISRO along with the Private Sector and Start-ups is on the horizon.

Dr Jitendra Singh underlined that PM Modi has enabled India to earn universal recognition for India’s science, technology, innovation capabilities and our StartUps are much sought after. The whole world is looking at India as an inspirational place, as it is helping budding countries in capacity building and satellite building including nanosatellites, he said.

Referring to applications of Space Technology to different sectors like Railways, Highways, Agriculture, Water Mapping, Smart Cities, Telemedicine and Robotic Surgery, which brought ‘ease of living’ for common man, Dr Jitendra Singh said, similar applications of Atomic Energy in areas like Nuclear Agriculture and Crop Improvement, Agri-Technologies for plant and soil health and Radiation technologies for food preservation, radiation processing of fruits and vegetables and radiation-based technologies for augmenting crop growth and water conservation are perfect examples of developmental mandate of Space and Atomic Energy Sectors from their traditional roles of Satellite launch and production of clean energy.