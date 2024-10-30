Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to Inaugurate the prestigious International 52nd Annual Conference of RSSDI at New Delhi

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also a nationally known Diabetologist , will inaugurate and also be the chief guest at the upcoming International 52nd Annual Conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), one of the largest global societies of diabetes physicians in the world. The Conference is set to be held from November 14 to 17 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.

National President of the RSSDI, Dr B.M. Makkar confirmed this after calling on Dr Jitendra Singh today and seeking his consent to be the chief guest.

Pertinent to mention that Dr Jitendra Singh also happens to be the Life Patron of the RSSDI and a Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

This prestigious premier event, which is held by rotation at different venues, was last held in Delhi in 2013 when incidentally Dr Jitendra Singh was himself the Scientific Chairman of the Conference.

The November Conference will gather distinguished experts, researchers, and practitioners in diabetes care from across India and abroad to share cutting-edge knowledge, explore new research, and advance collaborative efforts in tackling diabetes.

With an anticipated gathering of over 20,000 participants, this year’s RSSDI conference promises a robust and varied program designed to stimulate advancements in diabetes treatment and public health approaches. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in an array of keynote lectures, plenary sessions, interactive workshops, research presentations, and poster sessions, covering crucial topics spanning diabetes research, clinical care, and public health strategies.

The 52nd Annual Conference of RSSDI will also feature an impressive lineup of 27 internationally renowned faculty speakers, each bringing unique expertise to this prestigious event. These global luminaries, who are leaders in diabetes research, clinical practice, and public health, will share their insights and latest findings, enriching discussions on managing and preventing diabetes. Their participation underscores the conference’s significance as a platform for exchanging knowledge on a global scale, promoting innovative approaches, and fostering international collaboration in diabetes care.

Special highlights include a sand art installation by renowned artist Sudarshan Patnaik, an oath-taking ceremony uniting thousands of attendees, and the release of a comprehensive white paper on diabetes care and research in India. This white paper, an ambitious project by RSSDI, is set to offer pivotal insights and potential guidelines to standardize diabetes care across India.

According to a handout by the Organising Committee of the Conference, Dr. Jitendra Singh’s acceptance to grace the occasion underscores his commitment to healthcare and the impact of his visionary leadership across multiple sectors. As a Patron of RSSDI, his presence will be a source of inspiration for attendees, reinforcing the government’s dedication to public health and innovative solutions for chronic health issues such as diabetes.

The RSSDI, one of the largest global societies of diabetes physicians with over 12,000 members, is recognized for its sustained efforts in promoting research and education in diabetes. Their annual conference remains a vital platform for the exchange of groundbreaking ideas and best practices, contributing to India’s progress in combating diabetes.

This event holds promise not only for the diabetes community but for the nation, as it brings focus to the collaborative role of research, medical expertise, and governmental support in achieving a healthier future.