Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, under PM Narendra Modi, DoPT is coordinating institutionalised capacity building of civil servants and for this purpose, an integrated approach is being followed with active involvement of Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Department of Administrative Reforms (DARPG), LBSNAA Mussoorie, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and ISTM

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) is coordinating institutionalised capacity building of civil servants and for this purpose, an integrated approach is being followed with active involvement of Capacity Building Commission(CBC), Department of Administrative Reforms (DARPG), LBSNAA Mussoorie, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and ISTM.

Last 8 years of the Modi Government have changed the very ethos of governance in India, said the Minister.

Chairing the 3rd brainstorming session on Mission Karmayogi here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the three important pillars of capacity building are that of implementation of national priorities, citizen-centricity and how best and fast to adapt to new and emerging technologies. He, however, underlined that an ideal public administration must be competitive, efficient, cost effective and accountable to deliver good governance.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Mission Karmayogi will propose to the government for collaboration, coordination, sharing and action, which is the very essence of Capacity Building Commission. He said, with 60 Ministries, 93 Departments and 2600 organisations, enough demand is likely to be generated for appropriate training of civil servants in tune with the rapidly changing technological landscape.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction that after 75 years of independence for the first time, India has its own Capacity Building Framework. He expressed hope that India will help and augment the civil services framework of 73 odd Commonwealth Countries, which inherited British civil service as a legacy. The Minister said, with time the Global South will share the best governance practices with Global North.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the imperative need of shift from “rule” to “role” in governance is essential to meet PM Narendra Modi’s goal of New India and live up to its aspirations. He said, the era of generalists is over and this is far more relevant to Administration as we are entering the age of super-specialisation. He said, a civil service ‘fit-for-purpose’ and ‘fit-for-future’ requires a competency driven capacity building approach that focuses on imparting competencies critical to discharge its roles and that is exactly the main goal of Mission Karmayogi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Capacity Building Commission of India will be publishing an ‘Annual Health of Civil Services Report’ (AHCSR) this year itself, which will take a deeper look at the performance of the Indian civil service and how Mission Karmayogi is impacting capacity building in the civil service. He opined that the concept of ‘Good governance’ is not alien to India and is well captured even in the country’s ancient literature. It has been seen as a comprehensive pathway to achieving the ideal state of serving people and overcoming the crisis and challenges in administration. He said that in our ancient literature, the foundation of good governance is based on Dharma (righteousness). One who practises ‘Dharma’ immediately distinguishes oneself from the present materialistic repository of values. For a Civil servant following the path of Dharma and supporting it with good Karma will lead to administrative excellence. The earliest works on Public administration in India have been illustrated in various sacred texts such as Vedas, Buddhist literatures, and Jain canonical works.

Dr.Jitendra Singh stated that present governments can use the learning of traditional, historical knowledge and recent administrative reform attempts to further improve governance and achieve the goal of Maximum Governance, minimum government. The Minister expressed hope that Mission Karmayogi will be a key enabler in continuously augmenting and enhancing delivery, and over the time will be able to support in achieving the goal of $5 Trillion economy set by the Prime Minister. He said, the foundations of this Mission are rooted in the recognition that a citizen-centric civil service empowered with role right attitude, functional expertise and domain knowledge will result in improved ease of living and ease of doing business. He said, in the background of ever-changing demographics, digital penetration as well as growing social and political awareness, there is a need to empower the civil servants to be more dynamic and professional.