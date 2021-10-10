Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, this is the golden period of agriculture happening in India under PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi :Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said the Modi Govt is giving special impetus to Agriculture Start-Ups . He said, this is the golden period of Agriculture happening in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and technological interventions, research and innovation in agriculture under his leadership will double the farmer’s income by 2022.

The Minister said this while attending the concluding ceremony of 5-day long Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair 2021 as chief guest at SKUAST Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that PM Narendra Modi is serious towards agriculture development in India that can be judged from the fact that two new Ministries, Jal Shakti and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship have been created only to promote agriculture and doubling the farmers’ income by 2022. He further mentioned that one of its important links is the recently launched ‘Heli-Borne Survey Technology for groundwater management & to map groundwater resources in arid regions for drinking and agricultural purposes.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the agriculture and farm production has been revolutionised in India under the current government which is evident from the various initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers like the Soil Health Card, Neem Coated Urea, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Kissan Sammaan, e-Nam,PM Kissan Maandhan Yojana has not only empowered the Agriculture Sector financially & resourcefully but has also given an esteem and respect to the farmers which was lacking earlier.

Enumerating the development initiatives taken in J&K vis-à-vis agriculture & innovation, Dr. Singh said the establishment of north India’s first biotechnology park, two high seed processing plants at Kathua, launch of India’s first Aroma Mission will open new vistas of growth, opportunities and innovation in agriculture in Jammu.