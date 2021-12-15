Union Minister Dr.Jitendra Singh says, the installed nuclear power capacity grew from 4780 MW to 6780 MW, an increase of over 40% in the last seven years

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the last seven years, the installed nuclear power capacity grew from 4780 MW to 6780 MW, an increase of over 40%.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, DrJitendra Singh informed that India is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide the country long term energy security in a sustainable manner. In addition, Light Water Reactors based on foreign cooperation are also being set up as additional facilities to provide the country clean electricity.

In a separate question on Nuclear Power augmentation, DrJitendra Singh informed that Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant KKNPP 3&4 (2X1000 MW) project implemented by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has achieved a physical progress of 54.96% as of November, 2021.

He said, the units of KKNPP 3&4 project are expected to be completed by March, 2023 & November, 2023 respectively. Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility (FRFCF) project is presently being executed by Nuclear Recycle Board, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Department of Atomic Energy. Financial progress of the project as on 30th November 2021 is 32% and the Project is expected to be completed by December 2027.