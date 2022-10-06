Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, success of 75-day long Beach Cleaning drive vindicates ‘whole of Government’ approach

New Delhi : Union Minister of Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh said that the success of 75-day long Beach Cleaning drive vindicates the “whole of Government” approach.

Chairing a review meeting on the recently concluded “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar” campaign from 5th July to 17th September which is observed as “International Coastal Clean Up Day”, Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged the support of over a dozen Union Ministries for its grand success.

Dr Jitendra Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in his latest “Mann ki Baat” broadcast, mentioned the “Swachh Sagar – Surakshit Sagar” campaign and the mass public participation in it. Modi had congratulated all the people who took part in many cleanliness related programs for the entire two and a half months, he said.

Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr M. Ravichandran, Secretary, DARPG, V.Srinivas, DG, CSIR, Dr N.Kalaiselvi, DG Coast Guard, V.S.Pathania, Shri Gopal Arya from Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi and representatives of Environment Ministry and senior officials joined the review meeting.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India’s 7500 km-long coastline will play a vital role in shaping up India’s Vision @ 2047 and added that we need to leverage our underutilised oceanic resources in order to advance the economic growth of our nation. The Minister said, a high-level team constituted to organise yearlong activities on coastal clean-up will also coordinate in India’s Deep Sea Mission.

Referring to the Swachh Bharat Mission launched on 2nd October, 2014 after the Prime Minister’s announcement from the Red Fort during his first Independence Day address on 15th August, 2014, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the whole of government approach has combined with whole of nation approach to make swachhata a true Jan Andolan by bringing about the largest behavioural change in the world. He said, the SBM’s emphasis on behavioural change in rural sanitation at the grassroots level also led to rigorous verification and sustainability of the benefits accrued to rural communities.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the role of the Ministry of Earth Sciences in executing such a mammoth task of simultaneous coastal clean-up and sea beach cleaning across all the sea beaches along 7,500 km long coastline of India. The Minister pointed out that Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, MPs, film artists and celebrities participated in beach clean-up activities along with lakhs of volunteers from all walks of life. The Minister informed that more than 45 Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates from 9 Coastal States made special efforts to make the campaign a grand success.

Dr Jitendra Singh particularly thanked the cooperation from the Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Jal Shakti, Health and Family Welfare, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, External Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, organisations and associations like National Service Scheme (NSS), Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Seema Jagran Manch, SFD, Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (PSG), along with other social organisations and educational institutions in the clean-up campaign.