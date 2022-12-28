Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, rural and semi-rural areas are high on the priority of this government

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today indicated that districts with rural and semi-rural areas are high on the priority of this government.

Presiding over DISHA meeting of Amroha District in Uttar Pradesh, Dr Jitendra Singh said to District Collector and other Senior Officials that they should always keep in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for maximising the reach and utilisation of government schemes in rural India so that no one is left out. He said, the Modi Government has reiterated on many occasions that there would be no shortage of funds for any of the central rural schemes.

Pointing out that over the last 8 years, Prime Minister Modi’s welfare schemes reached the neediest without any vote bank consideration, Dr Jitendra Singh quoted Modi as saying, “The country has made this resolve to cover 100 per cent of the beneficiaries. When there is 100 per cent coverage of schemes, the appeasement politics come to an end. There remains no space for it”.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need for time-bound completion of development programmes and underlined the need for adoption of newer technologies and innovations for faster completion of projects without compromising with any quality.

Bal Krishna Tripathi, DM, Amroha gave a detailed presentation on various CSS schemes being implemented in different sectors, wherein financial as well as physical progress of mega projects like PMGSY, Jal Jeevan Mission, Power, MGNREGA, PMAY-Rural & Urban, SBM-Grameen, Amrit Sarovar, Status of back to Village scheme, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, beneficiary-oriented schemes, Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan-SEHAT, RBSK, PMBJAK, other social security scheme (Pension/scholarship), employment generation schemes etc.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, when Modi took over in May, 2014, almost half of the country’s population was deprived of facilities like toilets, housing, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts. He said, with Sabka Prayas, the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100% saturation during the last 8 years. There is a new resolve to make India a frontline state in the world in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaalam

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of the District Magistrate for taking up in a big way Solar Power Connections for Rural Electrification. He also directed the concerned officers to remain in touch with the public representatives whenever they visit their area and make people aware about the benefits of these schemes.