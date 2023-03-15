Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh says, presently (2020-21) nuclear power is saving 41 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, compared to the emissions that would be generated by equivalent electricity generation from coal based thermal power plants

Union Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, M/o Earth Sciences; MoS, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that presently (2020-21) nuclear power is saving 41 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, compared to the emissions that would be generated by equivalent electricity generation from coal based thermal power plants.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that as part of Low Carbon Development of Electricity Systems consistent with Enhanced Development benefits, Government is exploring a significantly greater role for nuclear power. He added that nuclear power currently provides 3% of electricity generation. Sufficient production and share of nuclear power is essential for ensuring country’s energy security. Current policy targets a three-fold rise in nuclear installed capacity by 2032.

The Minister highlighted that nuclear energy can be considered for delivering base load power free of intermittency in place of energy from fossil fuels. DAE considers nuclear energy as a significant component of its non-fossil fuel power generation capacity and will continue to pursue research and innovation in this sector.

Dr Jitendra Singh further pointed out that the present installed nuclear power capacity is set to increase from 6780 MW to 22480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction. He added that in the next three years, capacity addition of 5300 MW is planned on completion of KAPP 3&4 (2X700 MW), RAPP 7&8 (2X700 MW), KKNPP 3&4 (2X1000 MW) and PFBR (500 MW).