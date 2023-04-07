Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, over 1 lakh 60,000 farmers have received benefits during the Biotech-KISAN scheme in last one year

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today informed the Rajya Sabha that so far 1,60,000 farmers have received benefits during the last one-year (January 2022- December 2022) Biotech-KISAN scheme.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajy Sabha to day, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Biotech-KISAN scheme has been launched to counsel and to provide solutions to the farmers on the problems related to water, soil, seeds and marketing;

Under the scheme farmers are provided counselling and demonstrations on improved seed, planting stock of vegetable, interventions for use of plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR’s)/bio-fertilizers, irrigation & protected cultivation technologies, improved livestock (goat, pig), poultry and fishery as well as health management of livestock/poultry.