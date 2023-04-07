Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, over 1 lakh 60,000 farmers have received benefits during the Biotech-KISAN scheme in last one year

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today informed the Rajya Sabha that so far 1,60,000 farmers have received benefits during the last one-year (January 2022- December 2022) Biotech-KISAN scheme.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajy Sabha to day, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Biotech-KISAN scheme has been launched to counsel and to provide solutions to the farmers on the problems related to water, soil, seeds and marketing;
Under the scheme farmers are provided counselling and demonstrations on improved seed, planting stock of vegetable, interventions for use of plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR’s)/bio-fertilizers, irrigation & protected cultivation technologies, improved livestock (goat, pig), poultry and fishery as well as health management of livestock/poultry.