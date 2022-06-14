Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, Narender Modi’s 8 years as Prime Minister gave India vision for 2047 and laid the roadmap for the next 25 years of Amrit Kal which would witness the ascent of India as a front-rank nation in the world

New Delhi :Minister of State (I/C) Science & Technology; Minister of State (I/C) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that Narender Modi’s 8 years as Prime Minister gave India vision for 2047 and laid the roadmap for the next 25 years of Amrit Kal which would witness the ascent of India as a front-rank nation in the world.

Addressing mammoth ‘Jan Kalyan’ public rally at Kathua in Jammu, Dr Jitendra Singh said that these 8 years witnessed unprecedented development and growth, but what is often not discussed is the subtle rise of self-esteem in the common Indian as well as reinforcement of self-confidence in party workers.

From the point view of a common man, these 8 years, since 2014, said Dr Jitendra Singh has been a journey from pessimism to optimism and from hopelessness to hope. There were times when Indian youth going abroad were sometimes shy of disclosing their identity whereas today, they are not only held in high esteem but also preferred for professional jobs and Start-Up initiatives by their western counterparts.

While releasing a pamphlet enumerating 75 major development works and initiatives during the last 8 years in the Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda, Dr Jitendra Singh said if one start-up the from entry at Lakhanpur, one would come across a monument of development after every 2 or 3 kms which were set up in the last years. These, he said, include Keediyan-Gandiyal bridge, Maharaja Gulab Singh’s Statue, Seed-processing plant, Bio-tech Industrial Park, highway village, centrally funded engineering college, Kendriya Vidyala,Juthana bridge, above 200 bridges including, Udhampur river Devika project, Bhaderwah higher altitude Medicine Institute, Kishtwar airport, Chenani Nashville tunnel, Atal setu, Express road corridor from Katra to Delhi etc. In addition, there have been about 200 bridges and at least 3 new national highways.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Kathua’s Birla Park, the first of its kind, set up about 3 years back, is rated better than the Green Belt Park in Gandhi Nagar Jammu. This is possibly the only Lok Sabha Constituency in which 3 central government funded Medical Colleges were set up within 4 years, he added.