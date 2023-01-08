Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, Future belongs to technology blended with innovation and creative StartUps sustained through evolving technologies and new ideas

Future belongs to technology blended with innovation and creative Start-Ups sustained through evolving technologies and new ideas.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in an exclusive interview spelling out thrust areas for the year 2023 in the context of science, technology and innovation.

The world is on the verge of ending the first quarter of the 21st century, said Dr Jitendra Singh, adding that the next few years will be an opportunity to vindicate that 21st century as India’s century. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is possibly the best time happening for India’s scientific fraternity because not only the Prime Minister is providing an enabling environment but has also made a departure from several of the past practices which could have otherwise hindered our progress in the global arena, he added.

Prime Minister Modi, said Dr Jitendra Singh, has not only facilitated a quantum jump in our scientific achievements but has also raised the esteem of scientific capabilities across the world. Notably, most of the leading science tech companies around the world are being led by Indians today, he said.

This is also the year, the Minister said, when India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterates its stature in the international fora as the host of G-20 as well as the nation on whose proposal the world is observing “International Year of Millets”. From Drone Policy to Blue Economy, from unlocking of Space to new geospatial guidelines, India’s major scientific ventures at the end of the first quarter of the current century have already placed her as a first-line nation of the world.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with the Union Cabinet under chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi having approved the Green Hydrogen Mission last week, India enters into an elevated phase of self-reliance or Atmanibhar Bharat. He pointed out that the CSIR under the Ministry of Science & Technology came up with the first Green Hydrogen Fuel Bus at its National Chemical Laboratory, Pune.

While ISRO has registered more than 100 StartUps after it opened for private parties, said Dr Jitendra Singh, the first human space mission Gaganyaan is ready for launch in 2024. On the other hand, the Deep Ocean Mission through the Ministry of Earth Sciences is ready to become an important contributor for India.