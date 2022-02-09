Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh says, around 75 start-ups have registered under space technology category in the Startup India portal

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, around 75 start-ups have registered under space technology category in the Startup India portal.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said that there are many more startups registered under other categories are also involved in the space domain.

The Minister said, to facilitate private sector participation in Space activities, Department of Space, DOS is revising the existing policies in space domain and new policy framework is being drafted to address various space sectors such as SpaceCom, Remote Sensing, Technology Transfer, Navigation, Space Transportation, Space exploration and Space Situational Awareness. Provisions are being factored in the above policy framework for the development of private sector including MSMEs and startups in space sector.

In a related reply to another question in the Lok sabha on the steps taken by the Government to bring private players on board to get their participation in the Space activities of ISRO, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that Government of India has announced reforms in June, 2020, in the space sector towards enabling the private players to provide end to end services and subsequently the following steps were taken:

A national level autonomous Nodal Agency namely Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) under DOS has been created for promoting, handholding, authorizing and licensing private players to carry out Space Activities.

Access to ISRO facilities and expertise are extended to private entities to support their space activities. Apart from this ISRO will also nurture Indian space industries by sharing its experiences on quality and reliability protocols, documentation, testing procedures etc.

Announcement of Opportunities are being done offering challenges in new domains of space technology.

New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the CPSE under DOS will transfer the matured technologies developed by ISRO to Indian industries.

In order to address the necessary legal framework, the department is also in the process of enacting a National legislation. The draft Space Activities Bill has completed Public and Legal consultations and will be processed for further approvals for inter-ministerial consultations.

The Minister also said that Government plans to allow FDI to boost the investment in the space sector by the foreign players.