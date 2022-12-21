Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh says, action taken against 2724 corrupt officials including 248 cases of prosecution sanction in 2021

New Delhi : Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh said that action taken against 2724 corrupt officials including 248 cases of prosecution sanction in 2021.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, as per information provided by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), final decision was taken by the respective competent authority on the advice of the CVC in 2724 cases and out of these, 55 cases of deviation from the Commission’s advice were noted.

The Ministry / Department where the respective competent authority, including those in the organizations under them, took the final decision in the aforementioned 55 cases are – Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Coal, Department of Fertilizers, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Power, Department of Commerce, Department of Youth Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs.