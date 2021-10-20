Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reviews the progress of Special Campaign launched on 2nd October for disposal of pendency in Government of India

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today reviewed the progress of Special Campaign launched on 2nd October for disposal of pendency in Government of India in 9 Departments/Ministries under his charge.

Secretaries and Heads of Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Administrative reforms and Public Grievances, Department of Personnel and Training, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Department of Bio Technology, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy took part in the review meeting.

DrJitendra Singh was informed that in less than 20 days of the Special Campaign, more than one lakh square feet of space has been generated from avoidable occupancy in all the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. Similarly he noted with satisfaction that in such a short span of time nearly 4 lakh files have been weeded out.

DrJitendra Singh informed that the Special Campaign on Disposal of Pendency in Government is being conducted on the directions of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the progress will be presented to him on the conclusion of the campaign. It may be recalled that the Minister had launched the Special Campaign on 1st October, 2021for disposal of pendency during the period 2nd October to 31st October, 2021.

Dr Jitendra Singh asked the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, DARPG to do a comparative analysis of all the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India on reduction of pendency of various categories and also to cull out the best practices to be shared with all. He asked the DARPG to coordinate with Ministries to speed up the campaign as it is going to end after 10 days. The Minister, however reiterated that the motivation behind the campaign should last even after it is over as pendency reduction is a continuous process.