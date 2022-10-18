Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh reviews progress achieved in Week 2 of Special Campaign 2.0; expresses satisfaction, calls for more aggressive approach

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, reviewed the progress of week 2 of Special Campaign 2.0 being implemented in all Government offices of India and said that significant progress was achieved in the period October 2-16, 2022.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said tremendous enthusiasm was being witnessed in Ministries/ Department for institutionalizing Swachhata and Minimizing pendency. He urged officials to draw inspiration from Hon’ble Prime Minister words in his tweet that “such efforts are not only innovative and commendable but most importantly remind us of our basic civic duty of keeping our surroundings and public places clean.”

The Special Campaign 2.0 is being undertaken from October 2-31, 2022 has completed two weeks of implementation. In the period October 2-16, 2022, the Special Campaign 2.0 has been implemented in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices and citizen centric swachhata initiatives.

The Special Campaign 2.0 in its 2 weeks, was holistic in size and scale, witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together create a movement for Swachhata in Government Offices. Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to Government of India participated in the Special Campaign 2.0 providing leadership and guidance in implementation. In 2 weeks, the Department of Posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 11037 Post Offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 3923 Railway Stations, Department of Pharmaceuticals in 5123 campaign sites, Department of Defence in 3923 campaign sites and Ministry of Home Affairs in 2364 campaign sites.

The progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm22 on a daily basis. Nodal Officers have been appointed in all Ministries/ Departments who monitor work undertaken by field offices. The Special Campaign 2.0 is reviewed on a weekly basis by Secretaries to Government of India. The progress of the Special Campaign 2.0 has been widely reported in social media with over 1100 social media tweets by Ministries/ Departments. 255 Tweets were issued from DARPG twitter handle as also 200 Infographics.

In 2 weeks of Special Campaign 2.0 from October 2-16, 2022 the following progress was achieved:

S No Category Special Campaign 2.0 Progress as on October 16, 2022 1 Swachhata Campaign Sites 37899 2 Records Management: Files Reviewed (physical files + e-files) 27.25 lac 3 Public Grievances + Appeals Redressed 228745 4 Revenue Earned (Rs. Cr) Rs. 233.54 cr 5 Space Freed (lac sq feet) 5.22 lac sq feet 6 MP’s References 4201 7 Easing of Rules/ Processes 480

Amongst the best practices that emerged in two weeks of Special Campaign 2.0.

Defence – Intra-Departmental portal developed for monitoring Special Campaign 2.0 MoHUA – SHG’s attached with Campaign, Madhubani paintings popularized CISF – Simplifying Citizen wait time at Airports Railways – Complete automation of cleaning services Posts – 100% linking of Aadhar with banking services DARE – Plastic Free and Parthenium Free Farms Civil Aviation – Toilet Modernization in Hyderabad Airport DoPPW – Face Authentication App/ Jeevan Praman App campaign Health and Wellness Centres – Campaign for Hand hygiene WCD – cleanliness campaign for clean One Stop Centers Regional Passport Offices – m-Sewa app in Assam CBIC – Office space enhancement, records management practices. CBDT – Aayakar Sewa Kendras all over India for citizen interaction, ASK Centers in NE States, zero PG targets, uniforms for MTS/ DEO’s Youth Affairs – Volunteers of NYKS/ NSS collected and disposed single use plastic waste across India Science & Technology – Air Quality Monitoring device linked with DPCC database, mechanised cleaning at Technology Bhawan Land Resources – Rejuve Yoga Center at Shivaji Stadium office premises DAPRG – 3R kiosk established by women SHG, conservation of historic documents of 1908, 1917 and 1947 Labour and Employment – Starting of wheelchair facility for old age pensioners at RO, Gorakhpur, Digitization of files Culture – All organizations took part including in remote areas of Andaman & Nicobar and Jagdalpur

Dr. Jitendra Singh called on all officials and institutions to strive tirelessly to fulfilling the Government’s stated objective of institutionalizing swachhata and minimizing pendency in the remaining period of the Special Campaign 2.0. The Special Campaign 2.0 will conclude on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, 2022.