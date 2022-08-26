Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reviews preparations for the Swchhata Campaign 2.0 and the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters to be conducted in Government of India from October 2nd – October 31st, 2022

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the preparations for the Swchhata Campaign 2.0 and the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters to be conducted in Government of India from October 2nd – October 31st, 2022.

The Government announced the Swachhata Campaign 2022 along with the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters in Ministries/ Departments of Government of India from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022 on the lines of the campaign that was held in 2021. The Special Campaign 2.0 will focus on outstation offices in addition to the Ministries/ Departments and their attached/subordinate offices.

Cabinet Secretary has written to all Secretaries of Government of India seeking their personal involvement for the success of the Campaign. Cabinet Secretary further advised all Secretaries to issue appropriate instructions to the offices and organizations under their Ministry to implement the Special Campaign 2.0 in a befitting manner. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will be the Nodal Department and oversee implementation of the Special campaign 2.0. The DARPG has issued detailed guidelines for the implementation and monitoring of the Special campaign.

This Campaign is a sequel of the first Swachhata Campaign and Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters organized from 2nd October, 2021 to 31st October, 2021. The Special Campaign 2021 was implemented and monitored through a real-time dashboard (www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm). Technology was leveraged to bring all Ministries/ Departments on a single interactive platform for experience sharing and learning from the best practices of each other. The successful implementation of the Special Campaign 1.0 was reflected in reduction of pendency and efficient management of office spaces.

The Swachhata Campaign was conducted in 6,154 sites, 21.9 lakh files were weeded out, 12.01 lakh sq feet of space was cleared and Rs.62 crore of revenue was earned by disposing scrap. Junkyards in Ministries have been turned into a courtyard, cafeteria, wellness centre or parking space etc. 699 Rules were eased off for the benefit of citizens. The entire exercise was documented based on the third-party assessment in the form of e-book .

Dr, Jitendra Singh noted that the campaign not only helped in bringing down the pendency in identified parameters but also established regular institutions for oversight and monitoring for the timely disposal of references and cleanliness in office premises. The Government decided that the exercise in reducing pendency should be a continuous exercise and the Ministries/ Departments shall set apart a few hours on a fixed day every week for this purpose.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Special Campaign 2022 reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and a clean office-spaces. The Special Campaign 2022 is expected to cover over outstation Post Offices, overseas mission/posts, Railway Stations, and other public offices in mission mode during the month-long campaign. Preparatory phase of the Special Campaign will commence from September 14, 2022 and will continue till September 30, 2022 when, Ministries and Departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalize the campaign sites across their offices and complete necessary procedural requirements to conduct the Campaign. Training of nodal officers of the Special Campaign will be conducted on 10 September 2022.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Special Campaign 2022 will bring in significant innovative practices and systemic reform for a conducive work environment.