Union Minister Dr.Jitendra Singh reviews AmarnathYatra- 2022 arrangements with District Administration at Ramban in J&K

New Delhi :Union Minister of State (I/C) Science & Technology; Minister of State (I/C) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today reviewed the AmarnathYatra preparation and arrangements with District Administration Ramban.

During the review meeting, Dr.Jitendra Singh emphasized that a dash board must be prepared for the Yatris for the real-time information related to weather forecasts, highway updates, number of Yatris arriving, traffic updates etc.

The Minister also stressed upon the district administration that social media should be used for updating Yatris with reliable related information by creating separate handles exclusively for this year’s AmarnathYatra, tagging important handles.

During the meeting, Dr.Jitendra Singh said that the latest technology like RFIDs which have been made compulsory in this year’s AmarnathYatra will help in the real-time monitoring of Yatris by tracking them enroute to the cave.

Dr.Jitendra Singh also inquired about the status of the report of the unfortunate incident of tunnel collapse in district Ramban, to which the Minister was informed that the ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh has been paid to the deceased with 2 lakhs paid as additional amount.

During the meeting, the Minister was informed by Deputy Commissioner, Ramban that 33 ‘Langars’ from Nashri to Lamber (Banihal) for the Yatris have been constructed with a carrying capacity of 30,000. The Minister was also informed that a Yatri Niwas will be completed before the commencement of Yatra consisting of 13 lodgement centers with a total capacity of 8000 with 3000 available beds and 961 toilets/baths for the Yatris.

The security related arrangements are also put in place for this year’s AmarnathYatra with installation of CCTVs, deployment of CRPF, ITBP at important locations, PCR Control Rooms, the Minister was informed by SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma.