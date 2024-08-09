Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh presented awards to eminent personalities from medical field, philanthropists, social workers

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh presented awards to eminent personalities from medical field and philanthropists at a ceremony organized by the publishing house Malayala Manorama and the Week magazine here today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled “Pioneers of India” the Coffee Table book about 29 personalities contributed to diverse fields such as social service media, education cinema, music etc. he called it a remarkable tribute to the indomitable spirit of creativity that has thrived in our nation for millennia.

During his address after presenting the award, Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his contentment of being among the medical fraternity as the minister himself is a renowned endocrinologist with a 4-decade long career.

Dr. Jitendra Singh called the book a testament to India’s extraordinary heritage of intellectual inquiry and pioneering achievements across diverse fields. He also recalled his association with group and said that even last year a similar ceremony was organized.

The Union Minister shared that it is the best of the times for the scientific and medical community as Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has ushered and Research and development. He also recalled the recent steps taken by the government in union budget such as internships for the youth, doing away with the angel tax and also referred to the CSR rules which mandate companies to spend a certain amount on R&D.

The Science and Technology Minister reiterated the government’s push to Startups and referred to the success in Space and Bio-technology sector after collaborating with the non-governmental sectors. He called that India is among the frontline nation in preventive health care. He also warned the fraternity about the prevalence of non-communicable diseases along with communicable ones.

Sharing the mantra on sustainable startups Dr. Jitendra Singh said ‘Early industry linkage and shedding up skepticism that startups mean Information technology are key to success”. He also underscored the importance of priority of the government and an enabling milieu provided by the current dispensation.

Highlighting the out of box initiatives and importance given to our traditional knowledge the minister shared the Traditional knowledge digital library (TKDL) helps to digitize the available knowledge and enables it’s transfer to the younger generation.