Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launches the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today released a Special Postage Stamp commemorating the 75th Platinum Jubilee year of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL) New Delhi, which is one of the earliest CSIR laboratories that was set up around the time of independence and its 75th year coincides with the 75th year of India’s independence.

The Minister also dedicated the nation ‘LED Photometry Laboratory’ at CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop energy-efficient illumination technology. He also inaugurated Science Exhibition by school students and interacted with them on the demonstrated themes and subjects.

Later, addressing the galaxy of scientists and students, Dr Jitendra Singh said that CSIR-NPL is a monumental illustration of India’s incredible scientific journey in the last 75 years. He said, the Platinum Jubilee celebration is coinciding with the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also an occasion to plan for the next 25 years with conscious realisation that science and technology is going to be the main currency for the inclusive growth of India.

The Minister said that PM Modi has a special aptitude for science driven developments, which has enabled all the scientific programmes to concentrate on applications which are relevant to bring “Ease of Life” to the common man.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that all the six Science & Technology (S&T) departments including Space and Atomic energy and the Autonomous Institutes have contributed hugely in the fight against COVID-19 through the research for development of vaccines, genome sequencing and other protocols. He said, the first DNA vaccine trial was done by the Department of Bio-Technology and it has again taken the lead for the Omicron Virus.

The Minister also recalled the role of ISRO for providing Liquid Oxygen continuously on a large scale to several State governments from their own manufacturing facilities or from the existing stock. Similarly, he added that the Department of Atomic Energy developed re-usable PPE kits and N-99 masks using HEPA filter technology.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Jitendra Singh said that three important tasks of integration of different Science Streams among themselves and with the general line Ministry Streams in due course, speedy conversion of lab technologies for use by common man at affordable costs and giving proper recognition to Scientists have become a necessity to achieve at the earliest.

Referring to the ‘LED Photometry Laboratory’ at CSIR-NPL, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this national level facility would contribute to making India ‘Atma-Nirbhar’ in the apex level calibration and testing of LED lighting products. These will not only save the foreign exchange spent on availing testing and calibration services from abroad but also significantly reduce turn-around time.

The Minister also released BharatiyaNirdeshakDravya (BNDs) to support the testing and calibration laboratories for quality assurance at par with the international standards for high purity gold, silver and other elements. He also launched Certification Process for Indian made Ambient Ozone Analyzers.

Among other releases to mark the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, DrJitendra Singh launched the Calibration Facility for Infusion Pump Analyzer used for testing the infusion pump. He also launched Certification Process for Indian Made Low-Volume PM2.5 Sampler to fight pollution. The Minister launched the Responsive Website of CSIR-NPL, the aim of which is to showcase and disseminate the details about the Metrology-related activities of CSIR-NPL, in a fully responsive and more appealingly designed format.

DG CSIR, Dr.Shekhar C. Mande, Director CSIR-NPL, Professor Venugopal Achanta, Ashok Kumar, Post Master General, Dr C.Sharma, Senior Scientist, CSIR and other Scientists, Students and Officials took part in the event.